Spain: Telco giants control 75% of market

Spain’s three largest telcos – Movistar, Orange and Vodafone – control 74.5 per cent of the total revenues in the market, albeit three points below last year.

Between April and June, Spanish telco market reported €5;74 billion in revenues, according to the CNMC, with the largest operators taking 74.5 per cent.

Mobile services made €2.08 billion, down 8.5 per cent, whereas fixed services’ revenues grew by 2 per cent versus the same period last year to €1,84 billion. Audiovisual revenues grew by 24.4 per cent to €1.01 billion and other revenues amounted to €802 million, up 31.9 per cent.

FTTH accesses grew by nine per cent to 70 million with FTTH lines exponencially growing. Some 89 per cent of fixed broadband lines have over 30 Mbps, with 14 million lines with up to 100 Mbps.