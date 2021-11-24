Whip Watch Report: Arcane top streaming original in France

Netflix’s Arcane leads the Whip Watch Report of streaming originals among French viewers for the week of November 15-21. The Whip Watch Report ranks the most viewed series originating from SVoD platforms in the past week.

Arcane, the animated series based on the popular League of Legends video game, continues to climb the charts taking the number one spot. Netflix announced that it would be bringing Arcane back for a second season over this past weekend.

Second on the list is Locke & Key, followed by You and Narcos: Mexico.

The highly anticipated adaptation of the Wheel of Time from Amazon Prime Video ranks fifth on the chart. The fantasy series based on the Robert Jordan novels made a strong debut on November 19th.