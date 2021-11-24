Whip Watch Report: Arcane top streaming original in France

Netflix’s Arcane leads the Whip Watch Report of streaming originals among French viewers for the week of November 15-21. The Whip Watch Report ranks the most viewed series originating from SVoD platforms in the past week.
Arcane, the animated series based on the popular League of Legends video game, continues to climb the charts taking the number one spot. Netflix announced that it would be bringing Arcane back for a second season over this past weekend.
Second on the list is Locke & Key, followed by You and Narcos: Mexico.
The highly anticipated adaptation of the Wheel of Time from Amazon Prime Video ranks fifth on the chart. The fantasy series based on the Robert Jordan novels made a strong debut on November 19th.
AppleTV+ sci-fi series Foundation ranks at #6 followed by Lucifer and Squid Game drops to #8 on the list.
Hellbound, the new South Korean Netflix series to captivate audiences, takes the #8 spot on the report. The thriller is already being compared to Squid Game as having the potential to be Netflix’s next big global hit.
Coming in at #10 is season 3 of Family Business, the popular French Netflix series.
Whip Media provides consumer viewership data and engagement insights for movies and television to the world’s largest entertainment companies.
The Whip Media data comes from the company’s TV Time app, the largest TV and movie viewership tracking app with 19 million global users. The Whip Watch streaming originals report rankings are determined by streaming original TV series with the greatest share of views in the given week, among a balanced panel of a specified country’s users of the TV Time app.
You can subscribe to The Whip Watch Report: Streaming Originals for the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy and Germany here.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login