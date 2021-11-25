Report: HBO Max #3 SVoD player in Spain

HBO Max has reached a 4.9 per cent penetration rate in Spain since launching in October, becoming the third most widely watched SVoD service in the country, according to Smartme Analytics cited by online publication Marketing Digital.

HBO Max has tripled the number of subscribers that HBO España (the service it effectively replaces) had in just a few weeks. The service has overtaken Disney+ (which as a 4.3 per cent penetration) being particularly popular among viewers aged 35-45 years,



Netflix is the market leader with a 20.7 per cent penetration, above all most popular among 18-24 years olds. Amazon Prime Video is second with a 8.7 per cent penetration and, like HBO Max, is very popular among 35-45 years olds.