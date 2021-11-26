Turksat 5B ready for launch

Turkey says that the upcoming launch of its Turksat 5B communications satellite will increase the nation’s Ka-band capacity fifteen-fold.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu confirmed that the Airbus-built satellite will be placed at the orbital slot of 42 degrees East.

SpaceX is looking after the launch from its Cape Canaveral base in Florida. Weather permitting the launch will happen on December 18th at 10.58 Florida-time.

“The design and the production stages of the satellite were successfully completed and it is aimed to increase the export revenues of Turksat and our country with effective communication solutions to be provided via our satellite,” said the Minister.