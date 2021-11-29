Beyond Rights appoints Smyth as CEO

Beyond Rights, the content distributor, has announced that David Smyth will be joining the business as its new CEO on January 3rd.

Smyth’s most recent role was founder and CEO of YouLook.tv, the UK multi-channel AVoD service. Before that he worked for lengthy periods at both 20th Century Fox where, latterly as SVP and managing director, he initiated the BBC/FX deal, and at Sky One, where he was head of acquisitions. He has also worked at both the BBC and ITV.

The position at Beyond Rights became available after Kate Llewellyn-Jones decided to step down. She will remain in the business full-time into early 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.

Smyth will report into Mikael Borglund, CEO and MD of Beyond International. Commenting on the new role he says: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining this dynamic business at such a pivotal and changing time for our industry. I’m thrilled at the prospect of working with the talented Beyond Rights team, honoured to be taking over from Kate and thankful to Mikael and the board for placing their trust in me. I am also looking forward to getting to know the other businesses in the wider Beyond group and seeking new opportunities to work together and further grow the Beyond brand in the marketplace.”



Borglund added: “I am delighted to welcome David to the Beyond family. He brings with him incredible depth and breadth, having worked for broadcasters, distributors and more recently an AVoD business, and his rich knowledge of the international TV market, coupled with his sharp commercial skills, make him perfectly poised to lead the team and drive the next phase of Beyond Rights’ future. “We are sad to lose Kate but will always be grateful for the significant contribution she has made to the business. She hit the ground running during an incredibly challenging period in 2020, and her drive, expertise and strategic smarts have helped to deliver the cohesive, ambitious, and thriving business that we have today. On a personal level, I have also really enjoyed having Kate as a colleague so, while I wish her well with her future ventures, I am pleased that she will remain working with us during the transition period and beyond.”