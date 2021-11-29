Euro telcos seek ‘big tech’ network funding

The CEOs of 13 major European telcos have issued a joint Statement calling on EU policymakers to align closely Europe’s digital ambitions with a supportive policy and regulatory ecosystem, suggesting that ‘big tech’ platforms also contribute fairly to network costs.

The Statement (below) was issued by ETNO, European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association, which represents Europe’s main telecom operators.

Europe needs to translate its digital ambitions into concrete actions

We, the CEOs of Europe’s leading telecommunication companies, call on EU policymakers to closely align Europe’s digital ambitions with a supportive policy and regulatory ecosystem.

Our sector is investing heavily to bring new digital networks to all Europeans: total telecoms investment has now reached €52.5bn/year in Europe, the highest in six years. We are innovating on top of our 5G, fibre and cable networks, with collaborative initiatives on Open-RAN, edge cloud and data-enabled services. We are taking decisive action on climate change by anticipating our own climate neutrality goals, but also by facilitating extensive ICT uptake: this can enable up to 15% reduction in CO2 emissions across the whole economy.

European political leaders have also stepped up their efforts for digital leadership. Having approved the 20% allocation to the digital transition in the Recovery Plan for Europe and supported this with ambitious EU Digital Decade targets, Europe is at a turning point.

We now need concrete and immediate action to seize the opportunity and fuel further technological innovation and inclusivity. Europe’s global role cannot be limited to buying and regulating the technology built by others: we must create the conditions for homegrown digital infrastructure and services to thrive and set global standards that others can aspire to.

In order to achieve these shared ambitions, we call for action in three areas:

A clear alignment between European digital leadership ambitions and competition policy. The positive signals on industry collaboration – ranging from network sharing to IPCEI projects and other forms of cooperation – are important steps forward and should be reinforced. Building scale in the telecoms sector remains a priority, inside markets as well as across markets: this is in the strategic interest of the EU and its citizens.

Strong political buy in to ensure that regulatory action fosters investment in gigabit networks, which will require €300bn additional investment. Regulation must fully reflect market realities, now and in the future. Namely, that telecom operators compete face-to-face with services by big tech, in the context of vibrant markets. High spectrum prices and auctions that artificially force unsustainable entrants into the market must end. Recent ideas to alter a European Commission proposal by extending retail price regulation to international calls – a competitive market where many free alternatives exist – are at odds with the Digital Decade targets: we estimate that they would forcibly remove over €2bn revenues from the sector in a 4 year period, which is equivalent to 2.5% of the sector’s yearly investment capacity for mobile infrastructure. In addition, the on-going policy work on reducing the cost of roll-out is of essence and should proceed speedily.

A renewed effort to rebalance the relationship between global technology giants and the European digital ecosystem. Horizontal measures such as the Digital Markets Act play a crucial role and, for this reason, we firmly support them. In addition, we must also consider important sector-specific issues. Large and increasing part of network traffic is generated and monetized by big tech platforms, but it requires continuous, intensive network investment and planning by the telecommunications sector. This model – which enables EU citizens to enjoy the fruits of the digital transformation – can only be sustainable if such big tech platforms also contribute fairly to network costs. Furthermore, we must ensure that new industrial strategies allow European players – including telcos – to compete successfully in global data spaces, so we can develop a European data economy that is built on true European values.

Europe needs a strong telecom sector and ecosystems. We stand ready to help institutions to further shape a policy environment that accelerates digitalization to the benefit of all European citizens and businesses.

Signatories:

Thomas Arnoldner, CEO, A1 Telekom Austria Group

Nikolai Andreev, CEO, Vivacom

Guillaume Boutin, CEO, Proximus Group

Sigve Brekke, President and CEO, Telenor Group

Joost Farwerck, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management, KPN

Alexandre Fonseca, Executive President, Altice Portugal

Timotheus Höttges, CEO, Deutsche Telekom

Philip Jansen, CEO, BT Group

Allison Kirkby, President and CEO, Telia Company

José María Alvarez Pallete, Chairman and CEO, Telefónica

Nick Read, CEO, Vodafone Group

Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO, Orange Group

Urs Schaeppi, CEO, Swisscom