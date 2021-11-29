IBC reveals ‘cancel terms’

IBC has revealed variations to its standard T&Cs to take account of the late cancellation. As the organisation admits, many customers wanted an earlier no-go decision, while others were determined to exhibit. IBC said: “It was a difficult choice for us all”.

IBC declared: “Given these circumstances, IBC has taken the decision to enhance its standard terms and conditions of contract. Following the cancellation of the show, IBC will provide:

35 per cent of total 2021 stand space investment to be either refunded or carried forward as credit to IBC 2022. It is your choice.

15 per cent of total 2021 stand space investment to be used as a discount against IBC’s 2022 inventory. (This can be for exhibition or meeting space, IBC Digital activity, additional sponsorships or promotional opportunities.) Redemption of these enhanced terms and conditions is dependent on all payment balances for IBC 2021 being cleared.

Usually rebooking takes place at the event but this is now not possible. Therefore, IBC has created an online booking process for 2022 which will commence on December 6th. You will receive your online appointment by email very shortly. As previously communicated this year the bookings will take place in show history point order.”