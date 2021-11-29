SABC invites bids for streaming platform

South Africa’s public broadcaster, SABC, has issued a Request for Proposals (RfP) from potential suppliers of a streaming service that forms a key part of the broadcaster’s future strategy.

The 73-page RfP is designed to build on data and suggestions received a year ago from potential streaming technology suppliers. Currently SABC leaves its content to YouTube for access.

The RfP requires bidders to submit their documents to the SABC no later than noon on January 18th 2022. Bidders must also attend a compulsory online briefing session on December 8th.

The briefing, and the background to the proposal, will call for the winning contractor to supply:

· Live streaming

· A catch-up service

· Video on demand

· Audio on demand

· Pop-up channels

· Multiple user profiles

· Single sign-on

· Offline viewing of content

· Digital marketing tools and digital advertising

· An electronic programme guide

· Closed captioning

· Network personal video recorder functionality offering record, rewind, pause and fast-forward

At the broadcaster’s backend, SABC wants a solution that will allow it to provide streaming feeds to multiple destinations, including websites, apps, social media and third-party streams.