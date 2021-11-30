Arrests in illegal IPTV crackdown

Officers from Leicestershire Police in the UK’s East Midlands have executed a warrant as part of a crackdown on illegal streaming services.

Police visited an address in Oadby and two people – a man aged 33 and a 48-year-old woman – were arrested on suspicion of infringing copyright by communicating work.

A variety of equipment relating to the dissemination of paid-for TV services through internet protocol television (IPTV) was seized. They have since been released under investigation.

The IPTV service, which is believed to have provided illegal access to pay-TV services, has since been shut down. Officers were also able to access the online platform, disable the illegal streams and display an on-screen message to users of the service warning them against further illegal streaming.

“I would like to take the opportunity to remind our communities that providing or accessing copyrighted material through illegitimate IPTV services is illegal,” commented Detective Constable Aaron Horn, from the Leicestershire Police Cyber Crime Uni. “We will continue to work with colleagues from organisations who provide legitimate paid-for TV services to crack down on those breaking the law.”

“We are pleased to support this action taken by Leicestershire Police, which sends a clear message not only to those facilitating this illegal activity but also to those choosing to consume content in this way,” added Kieron Sharp, CEO at IP protection body FACT (Federation Against Copyright Theft). “Providing illegal streaming services is a serious crime and consumers paying for these services should be aware that they are giving their money directly to criminals.”