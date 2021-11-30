Spain: Squirrel Media acquires DTT licences

Squirrel Media has acquired two nationwide DTT licences, currently used by Disney and Paramount, from media group Vocento for €18 million.

With the move, Squirrel Media will control 55 per cent of Vocento’s Net TV and 100 per cent of Veralia Distribución.

Squirrel Media has also proposed The Walt Disney Company Iberia to take part in the transaction and acquire 20 per cent of Net TV for €4.36 million.

Squirrel Media’s aim is allowing both Disney and Paramount to keep on broadcasting on both channels as they previously did with Vocento.