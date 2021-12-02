Telcos to invest in gaming

Researchers at Analysys Mason (AM) says the gaming sector will see more direct activity from major telcos. AM predicts that 2022 will see operators diversifying their strategies to try and capture a slice of the $180 billion being generated by gaming businesses.

Martin Scott, lead analyst for AM’s media and pay-TV research division believes that the primary reason telcos want to delve into gaming is for growth, and that the conditions are right for games owners and developers to work more openly with telcos for direct billing and aggregation of services.

Talking to Capacity, Scott said that gaming offers as much absolute revenue growth as the whole of TV and video combined, but from a much, much lower base because it’s doubling in value over the next five or six years.