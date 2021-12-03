Banijay UK acquires ZnakTV

Banijay UK has acquired Natalka Znak’s indie production company Znak TV.

Znak is responsible for creating formats including Hell’s Kitchen, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Love Island, and she will continue to run Znak TV in the US while also leading Banijay’s Remarkable Entertainment and Initial.

The Remarkable and Initial slates include shows such as Pointless, Starstruck, The Wall, Soccer Aid, Tenable and Big Brother.

Reporting to Lucinda Hicks, CEO of Banijay UK, Znak will take up the role later this month.

Hicks commented: “Natalka is utterly unique. No one has a track record of entertainment hits like her and, combined with her razor-sharp commercial acumen and fantastic relationships in both the UK and US, she is an incredibly exciting appointment for Remarkable and Banijay UK. We have hugely talented teams within both Remarkable Entertainment and Initial. Bolstered by Natalka’s dynamic leadership, new ideas and relationships, we are really supersizing our entertainment ambitions.”

Znak added: “I am incredibly excited to work with all the talented people at Remarkable and Initial. Together, I know we will create TV’s next big hits. And Banijay also has all my favourite shows in their formats catalogue. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”