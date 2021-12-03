Berry signs multi-picture deal with Netflix

Hollywood star Halle Berry and Netflix will continue to collaborate though a new partnership that will see Berry star in and produce new films.

The news comes as Berry’s feature directorial debut, Bruised, released globally on Netflix last week and landed at the #1 spot in the US, and #2 spot on the Top 10 Global English Film List. The film was #1 in 21 countries and was watched for 47.7 million hours in its first five days.

Outside of the deal Berry will next be seen in two upcoming Netflix features, sci-fi The Mothership from writer/director Matt Charman which Berry will also Executive Produce, and action film Our Man From Jersey alongside Mark Wahlberg.

Berry commented: “My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care. The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film at Netflix, added: “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together.”