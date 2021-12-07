Disney’s FX becomes multiplatform brand

As FX increases its programming output, Disney announces that the brand is evolving to reflect the global role it now plays entertaining audiences across Disney’s direct-to-consumer and linear services, including Hulu and the FX and FXX linear channels in the US, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

Aligning with the Company’s global branding system for the direct-to-consumer services, the FX mark will now move above the titles on every one of its shows. Additionally, beginning this month, Hulu subscribers will see a shift in ‘FX on Hulu’ branding within the platform and will now find their favourite FX programming, including next day shows from FX linear channels and exclusive original programming, in the new FX hub.

“With more than a billion hours of FX programming viewed on Hulu since the launch of the FX hub, we’ve further cemented Hulu as the home for stories that impact culture, inspire conversation, and connect with viewers in meaningful ways and we’re excited to see the brand evolve to connect with international audiences on Disney+ and Star+,” said Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company. “FX’s award-winning adult programming is vital to our services both domestically and internationally and we want to shine a brighter light on the brand within our excellent and rapidly growing portfolio of general entertainment programming for adult audiences.”

John Landgraf, Chairman FX, added: “We realised a decade ago that FX would soon no longer be primarily a location, but a rather branded mark of quality that would travel across multiple distribution platforms. For 20 years, we have worked tirelessly to make the FX mark synonymous to the consumer with original programming that is distinctive and excellent as well as entertaining. This change furthers the natural evolution of FX and we are grateful to the Company and our partners at DMED for their belief and investment in FX branded programming. We are confident that the FX brand, wherever the consumer finds it, will continue to deliver the highest quality programs any service has to offer.”

Under Peter Rice’s leadership of Disney’s General Entertainment Division, FX plans to double its programming output in 2022 with a target of 30 shows, 25 scripted and five unscripted. In addition to producing shows through FX Productions (FXP), FX will increase its collaboration with Dana Walden and Disney Television Studios – 20th Television, ABC Signature, The Onyx Collective and Searchlight.

FX has been responsible for groundbreaking, acclaimed and award-winning series including American Horror Story, The Americans, Archer, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Atlanta, Better Things, The Bridge, Damages, Fargo, Feud: Bette and Joan, Fosse/Verdon, Impeachment: American Crime Story, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Justified, Mayans MC, Mrs. America, Nip/Tuck, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Pose, Rescue Me, Reservation Dogs, Snowfall, Sons of Anarchy, The Shield, Thief and What We Do in the Shadows. The FX library currently houses more than 170 seasons and 1800 episodes of television.