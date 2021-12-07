Samsung Electronics names new leadership

December 7, 2021
Samsung Electronics has announced its new leadership which is says is the next phase of the company’s future growth.

Jong-Hee (JH) Han has been promoted to Vice Chairman and CEO, and will lead the newly merged SET Division as he continues to head the Visual Display Business. President Kyehyun Kyung was also named CEO and will lead the DS Division.

Han is an expert in TV research and development and has played a major role in the Company achieving the top position in global TV sales for the 15th consecutive year. He is expected to strengthen the synergies among the different businesses in the SET Division and help drive new businesses and technologies.

Kyung, who has been the CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, is an expert in semiconductor design, having previously been the head of Samsung Electronics’ Flash Product & Technology Team as well as part of the DRAM Design Team. He is expected to help maintain the Company’s semiconductor leadership and lead innovation in the components business.

Other promotions and changes include:

  • Yongin Park, named President and Head of System LSI Business; previously Executive Vice President and Head of System LSI Sales & Marketing
  • Hark Kyu Park, named President and Chief Financial Officer; previously President and Head of the Corporate Management Office, DS Division
  • Kinam Kim, named Chairman of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology; previously Vice Chairman and head of the DS Division
  • KS Choi, named President and Head of North America Office for SET Division; previously Executive Vice President and Head of North America Office
  • Inyup Kang, named President and Head of North America Office for DS Division; previously President and Head of System LSI Business

 


