Wiele to chair ProSiebenSat.1

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Dr. Werner Brandt has decided not to stand for re-election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 5th 2022 after eight years and two election periods. The Supervisory Board has revealed it intends to elect Dr. Andreas Wiele, formerly a member of the Executive Board of Axel Springer, as Brandt’s successor.

Wiele will be a court-appointed member of the Supervisory Board from February 13th 2022. He succeeds Adam Cahan, who has resigned from the Supervisory Board to take up a new role as CEO of PAX Labs, a technology company in California.

Bert Habets, former CEO of RTL Group, will also be proposed for election as another new member of the Supervisory Board.

Professor Dr. Rolf Nonnenmacher, a member of the Supervisory Board since 2015, will stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting to continue his successful work on the Audit Committee.

The Supervisory Board has also taken decisions in relation to the Executive Board. The contract of Rainer Beaujean will be extended for five years with effect from July 1st 2022. With this contract extension, he will be appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Ralf Peter Gierig, currently Deputy Group CFO, will become the new Group Chief Financial Officer of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE effective January 1st 2022 on a three-year contract.

Brandt commented: “I am very pleased that I depart from the Supervisory Board with such a strong team set-up in place. With Dr. Andreas Wiele and Bert Habets, we have gained two very distinguished media experts for the Supervisory Board, both of whom have also successfully managed many transformation processes. I am particularly pleased that Andreas Wiele has agreed to stand for the Chairman of the Supervisory Board position and that Rolf Nonnenmacher is standing for re-election. Our thanks go to Adam Cahan for his successful work on the Supervisory Board over the past seven years. The extension of Rainer Beaujean’s contract and his appointment as Group Chief Executive Officer is the logical consequence of his very successful work on the Executive Board. Together with the Executive Board team, Mr. Beaujean has led ProSiebenSat.1 safely through the Corona crisis and implemented the strategic realignment with impressive consistency. Ralf Peter Gierig, a longtime expert on the company and an accomplished financial expert who has also made a name for himself in the capital market as a trusted contact, is taking over the Finance division.”

Beaujean added: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust it has placed in me and especially Dr. Werner Brandt for the valuable exchange and the good cooperation. At the same time, I look forward to continuing to drive forward our successful strategy together with Dr. Wiele and my colleagues on the Executive Board.”