Free data, movies, football for Sky subs this Xmas

This Christmas, Sky is saying thank you to its subscribers with a number of free gifts including Sky Cinema movies, Premier League football matches, free mobile data, and international calls.

Available to existing customers, Sky says the gifts will help viewers to get together, either at home with movies and matches, or remotely with calls and data.

Available across December, the Sky Christmas gifts are:

A Sky Store Christmas movie to watch and keep : Families can download and keep family movie Sing from Sky Store – free for all Sky TV and Broadband customers from December 8th – 31st.

Families can download and keep family movie Sing from Sky Store – free for all Sky TV and Broadband customers from December 8th – 31st. Sky Original films on Sky Showcase: There will be four original movies on Sky Showcase this festive season. On December 27th and 28th, comedy Blithe Spirit, family friendly Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, Academy Award winner Promising Young Woman and action film SAS: Red Notice will be available for Sky TV customers.

There will be four original movies on Sky Showcase this festive season. On December 27th and 28th, comedy Blithe Spirit, family friendly Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, Academy Award winner Promising Young Woman and action film SAS: Red Notice will be available for Sky TV customers. Sporting fixtures on Sky Showcase: Football fans can enjoy with three fixtures on Boxing Day. Kick off at lunchtime with the Scottish Premiership clash St Johnstone vs Celtic (12:30), followed by the English Football League Barnsley vs Stoke City (15:00), before finishing the day with the Premier League clash pitting Aston Villa against Chelsea (17:30). The following day, (December 27th), viewers can tune in to all the action from the PDC World Darts Championships. Available for Sky TV customers.

Football fans can enjoy with three fixtures on Boxing Day. Kick off at lunchtime with the Scottish Premiership clash St Johnstone vs Celtic (12:30), followed by the English Football League Barnsley vs Stoke City (15:00), before finishing the day with the Premier League clash pitting Aston Villa against Chelsea (17:30). The following day, (December 27th), viewers can tune in to all the action from the PDC World Darts Championships. Available for Sky TV customers. Sky Talk : Sky Talk customers can get free calls to UK and International landlines and mobiles, all day long on Christmas Day.

Sky Talk customers can get free calls to UK and International landlines and mobiles, all day long on Christmas Day. Sky Mobile: Sky Mobile data will be free for customers all day on December 25th and 26th.



Sky will also be celebrating togetherness this Christmas with its seasonal ad, which sees the return of some favourite characters from the much-loved family favourite Sing, as well as a sneak peek at some new and reimagined ones from Sing 2. The ad, created in partnership with Universal/Illumination and directed by Garth Jennings (Sing, Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, Son of Rambow), sees the lead character Angie leave work and attempt to rush home to watch the Moon Theatre Christmas special with her family, only to be hit by car trouble. As the snow falls, and her family gives up hope of her making it back in time, Angie appears on the family’s Sky Glass, singing Darlene Love’s Christmas (Baby please come home) alongside Rosita (Reece Witherspoon), Johnny (Taron Egerton), Ash (Scarlett Johansson), Gunter (Nick Kroll) and Meena (Tori Kelly).