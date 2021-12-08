Portuguese regulator proposes FTA channels on cable

Portugal’s National Communications Authority (Anacom) has recommended to the government that FTA TV channels are distributed “wherever possible” via cable instead of DTT.

The proposal was made by Anacom president, João Cadete de Matos, within the working group on the future of DTT in Portugal, set up by Secretary of State for Cinema, Audiovisual and Media, Nuno Artur Silva.

However, Cadete do Matos admitted the issue involves “several interested parties”, such as “TV operators, cable TV owners, the State and consumers”.

He recalled that the Government plans to to take optical fibre to the so-called “white areas”, or areas where there is no commercial interest by operators.

In this sense, he added that the tender regulations could include the possibility of “taking TV everywhere”, thus reducing the jungle of antennas on rooftops. In areas without cable, TV coverage would be provided via satellite technology.

Currently, Altice Portugal/Meo holds the DTT network management contract, which expires in 2023.