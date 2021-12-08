Viaplay launching in Netherlands in March

Viaplay will launch in The Netherlands on March 1st 2022 offering Dutch viewers a combination of premium live sports, Viaplay Originals, Hollywood films and series, and kids content.

The service will be a single package priced at €13.99 per month, and will be available through distribution partners such as VodafoneZiggo and KPN and as a direct subscription. The launch will take Viaplay’s footprint to 11 countries, with at least five further markets to follow by the end of 2023.

Highlights of Viaplay’s offering in the Netherlands at launch will include:

Sports: Formula 1, PDC darts, Bundesliga football, women’s football from Italy’s Serie A and Sweden’s Damallsvenskan, Matchroom snooker and pool, and KSW mixed martial arts; with Premier League football from August 2022.

Marco Zwaneveld has been appointed Viaplay’s Head of Sports in the Netherlands.

Viaplay Originals: more than 30 original productions, including Love Me, The Box, Honour, Threesome and the 2020 Canneseries winner Partisan. Viaplay has more than 60 premieres planned for 2022, and will invest in Dutch Viaplay Originals.

Kennard Bos has been appointed Viaplay’s first Executive Producer in the Netherlands.

International films and series: high-profile content from Hollywood studios such as MGM, Sony, wiip and more, including hit titles such as the Men in Black franchise, Walker, Dr Death and The Capture, with Tomb Raider, Jumanji: The Next Level, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Bad Boys for Life and Charlie’s Angels following soon after launch.

Kids content: iconic series for younger viewers such as Peppa Pig, My Little Pony and LEGO Ninjago.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, commented: “Launching Viaplay in the Netherlands is a major step for our company and above all for viewers. Viaplay’s unique combination of the world’s best sports, films and series is great value and offers something for everyone, and our partnerships with KPN and VodafoneZiggo will help us reach audiences across the country. We understand how much Formula 1 in particular means to Dutch fans, and Viaplay’s coverage will set new standards of excellence. We are here to lead, learn and contribute – from March 1st and for many years to come.”

All Viaplay Originals and international content will have Dutch subtitles, and all kids content will have Dutch dubbing.

In the Netherlands, Viaplay will be supported by a wide range of devices and platforms, including smart TVs; iOS and Android smartphones and tablets; Chromecast and Apple TV; and PC and Mac.