Freesat adds channels; C4 HD returns

UK free-to-air digital satellite service Freesat is adding a number of new Channel 4 channels. Leading the line-up is the return of Channel 4 HD (126), along with a host of music channels with Box Hits (501), Box Christmas (The Box) (502), Kiss (503), Magic (504) and Kerrang! (505) all joining the platform.

“It’s a delight to relaunch these popular channels on Freesat and we’re sure it will please our customers,” declared Angie Mee, Director of Content Partnerships at Freesat. “Channel 4 has always been a great partner with its bouquet of channels, including Film4, E4 and More4, and we look forward to these additional channels joining the line-up at a time of year when families and friends are together.”

“The return of Channel 4 HD and the launch of new music channels on Freesat is a shining example of what we are now able to provide viewers as a joint entity – more and better content,” added Jonathan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at Digital UK. “This early festive gift means Freesat customers will be able to enjoy all the world class programming that Channel 4 produces, as they sit around the TV with their family and friends.”

“Maximising Channel 4’s reach and impact with viewers through strategic partnerships is key to Channel 4’s Future4 strategy,” stated Karla Berry, Distribution and Platform Partnerships Leader, Channel 4. “With Digital UK and Freesat now one organisation we are excited about the future innovations and offerings we will be able to bring to all UK audiences.”