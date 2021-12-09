Roku, YouTube settle app dispute

Roku has settled its dispute with YouTube and thus can on providing YouTube apps on its streaming platform.

Roku had been resisting the “unacceptable demand” for more prominence and more usage data.

“We have agreed to a multi-year extension with Google for YouTube and YouTube TV. This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform,” Roku said in a statement.

The Google apps were pulled by Roku from their channel store in April.