fuboTV, Professional Fighters League partnership

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced an exclusive multi-year partnership for its new PFL Challenger Series with fuboTV, the US sports-first live TV streaming platform.

The PFL Challenger Series debuts live on February 18th 2022, and will stream on consecutive Friday nights exclusively on fuboTV and its linear network, Fubo Sports Network, in February, March and April.

PFL Challenger Series is not your father’s contender series,” said PFL Founder and Chairman Donn Davis. “The winner of the PFL Challenger Series can become a real-world Rocky story, going from an unknown pro to World Champion holding a $1 million check in the same year.”

“fuboTV provides sports fans an innovative viewing experience and PFL could not be more excited to launch our new PFL Challenger Series exclusively on their platform,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The PFL Challenger Series will be the most unique live fight show showcasing the MMA stars of tomorrow and I’m confident it quickly will become buzzworthy viewing.”

“Our partnership with the PFL and their new PFL Challenger Series allows fuboTV to further differentiate our sports-first programming with exclusive MMA content, which we know is one of the hottest live sports for consumers,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “fuboTV believes the future of sports television will be interactive. This partnership will give our audience unprecedented ways to interact and engage with the PFL. We are looking forward to bringing an interactive sports and entertainment television experience to consumers next year through this very unique partnership.”