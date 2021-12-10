Spain: Vodafone offers 40 free TV channels for Xmas

Vodafone Spain has opened up 40 pay-TV channels to all subscribers during Christmas in a promotion available until January 10th.

Current and new subscribers will be able to watch all these channels for free –including series, cinema, documentaries and music. They will be able to watch them on live through all devices and access the last 7 day’s content via the catchup service.

The channels available are FOX, FOXLife, TNT, Calle 13, Syfy, AXN, AXN White, Hollywood, Dark, Somos, Nat Geo Wild, Canal Historia, Discovery Channel, Viajar, Blaze, Odisea, Odisea 4K, Crimen + Investigación, Slow 4K ,Myzen TV, Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, Nick Junior Panda, Baby TV, Cazavisión, Iberalia, Eurosport 2, Betis TV, Sevilla FC TV, Barça TV, Surf Channel, Extreme Sports, Fight Sports, MTV Live, MTV 90s, MTV Hits, Club MTV, Nick Music, MTV 00s, MTV 80s, Mezzo and Mezzo Live HD.