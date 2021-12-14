BritBox expands into Nordics with C More

BritBox International, the streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, will soon be available in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway through a distribution partnership with C More.

The partnership marks the first strategic distribution deal for BritBox in the Nordics, and means Britbox will be available in a total of eight countries.

From early 2022, C More subscribers will have access to all the content available from BritBox. The programmes will be in English with local and English-language subtitles available in each country. Launch date and pricing will be announced at a later date. Non-C More subscribers will also have the opportunity to subscribe directly to BritBox in these countries.

“BritBox International has built a fast-growing subscriber base in North America, Australia, UK, and South Africa who are passionate and loyal British television viewers,” commented Reemah Sakaan, CEO of BritBox International. “We are delighted to be working with C More and this advancement into the Nordics marks our next step in global expansion, underlining our confidence in the ever-growing popularity of British programming and the distinctiveness of BritBox.”

“British drama has been loved and appreciated in the Nordics for generations, and it is therefore a huge privilege to give our viewers this unique access to the great collection on BritBox,” added Anna Chrona, Head of Commercial, C More. “Through the partnership with BritBox we secure a substantial volume of content, including classic crime favorites and exclusive premieres of new BritBox originals for our customers to explore.”

BritBox will be distributed directly by C More in Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and via TV 2 in Norway.