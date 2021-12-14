MoffettNathanson acquired by SVB Financial

Industry research body MoffettNathanson (MN) has been acquired by SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank.

MN, in a statement, said: “At the heart of our combination is Silicon Valley Bank’s unique position as the premier banker to the innovation economy. Gaining a deeper understanding of the innovators in TMT will help us deliver the most interesting and compelling value creation opportunities to you, our clients and valued partners, and will also greatly enhance our own understanding of the sectors and companies we cover today. We believe the combination of MoffettNathanson and SVB, along with their partners at SVB Leerink, will bring together a set of skills and capabilities unmatched in TMT.”

“This September,” the statement continued, “SVB announced the expansion of SVB Leerink to include technology investment banking. Their team, led by Co-Head of Investment Banking and Global Head of Tech Investment Banking Jason Auerbach, has quickly grown to 50 individuals, with significant M&A and capital markets experience. The opportunity to combine SVB’s unique “top of the funnel” relationships with entrepreneurs, and the world-class capabilities in capital markets and investment banking brought by Jason and his team, with the research capabilities of MoffettNathanson, is extraordinarily compelling. Together, we believe we can build what will be the leading investment bank for the innovation economy.”

“We anticipate a seamless transition for our clients; we will continue to provide the same independent research, insights, and events you expect from MoffettNathanson. Our management team has made a long-term commitment to remain in place. And we will begin immediately to collaborate with SVB to significantly expand what we can deliver, further positioning us as the preferred partner to our clients,” the note added.