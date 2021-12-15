discovery+ launches on Roku UK

Discovery has announced that discovery+, the multichannel broadcaster’s SVoD service, is now available on Roku streaming players and Roku TV models in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

The announcement comes as part of an international rollout, with Roku customers already able to access discovery+ in the US, Canada and Brazil. Roku viewers in the UK and the Republic of Ireland will now have direct access to real life series and regional stories across genres such as Documentaries, Reality, Paranormal, True Crime & Sport, including global franchises like Gold Rush, Ghost Adventures, 90 Day Fiancé, and discovery+ Originals such as Anni: The Honeymoon Murder, The Baby Killer Conspiracy, Richard Hammond’s Workshop and The Men Who Sold The World Cup. discovery+ will also offer all the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 in Europe.

”We are always looking to bring the best possible entertainment selection to our customers, and are excited about the wide variety of entertainment that discovery+ offers Roku users in the UK and the Republic of Ireland,” said Yulia Poltorak, Director Content Distribution at Roku.

“At Discovery, it is our goal to share our best in class brands and storytelling with viewers around the globe wherever and whenever they are consuming content,” added Gabe Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships, Discovery. “We are thrilled to expand our global partnership with Roku and bring their subscribers in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland everything that discovery+ has to offer.”

Roku customers will be able to find and subscribe to the discovery+ channel on their Roku device in the UK and the Republic of Ireland for £4.99/€5.99 per month for the Entertainment package and £6.99/€6.99 per month for Entertainment and Sport. The cost for an annual subscription is respectively £49.99/€59.99 and £59.99/€69.99 for the packages.