Netflix cuts India sub price

Netflix, facing a local battle of competition as far as streaming services are concerned in India, is slashing its subscriber rates. The new rates are effective immediately.

The new rates show some dramatic savings. For example, for viewing on a mobile or tablet (both extremely commonplace and important in the Indian market) it will cost just 149 Rupees (about €1.75) per month – a reduction from 199 Rupees.

But the largest difference is in Netflix’s conventional ‘Basic’ offering which is a full service option and was priced at 499 Rupees. This is now down 60 per cent to 199 Rupees.

Higher up the chain, for subscribers to the top-tier and higher-quality Premium plan, the price drop goes down from 799 Rupees to 649 Rupees.

Media Partners Asia (MPA) say Netflix will have 5 million subscribers in the country by the end of December, following Disney+Hotstar with 46 million and Amazon Prime Video with 19 million subs.