Survey: CTV viewership drives ad performance opportunity

Findings from connected TV (CTV) performance advertising platform tvScientific’s survey indicate that a majority of consumers (57 per cent) say the primary way they watch television, movies, and other video content is by streaming it digitally, compared to just 26 per cent who watch through cable or linear TV.

Ninety-two per cent of consumers who watch streaming content also use at least one ad-supported service. Meanwhile, audiences claim that they find ads on TV or streaming less annoying than ads on social media, websites, or in mobile games, and that they’re able to recall ads on streaming TV 46 per cent of the time, which is at least 39 per cent more often than they can recall ads on other channels.

“We are in an age where digital advertising revolves around 2-inch ads sandwiched between an endless stream of social media content — and these ads command a staggering premium,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific. “CTV represents a unique new era in which advertisers can reach consumers with large, full-screen ads with no surrounding clutter. They deliver superior consumer recall and drive measurable performance for advertisers. Our new report paints a compelling picture of why advertisers need to adapt as CTV adoption grows.”

According to the survey, titled How CTV Advertising Powers The Performance TV Revolution, 50.4 per cent of consumers watch streaming video content from their smart TV or CTV, which is more than all other digital viewing options combined. Twenty-four per cent of respondents watch streaming content on an external smart device, while 11 per cent watch on a mobile device, nine per cent on a computer or laptop, and six per cent on a video game console.

Other findings: