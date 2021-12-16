Report: Broadband access equipment market up 7%

December 16, 2021
According to a report by Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data centre IT industries, total global revenue for the broadband access equipment market increased to $3.9 billion (€3.4bn) in Q3 2021, up 7 per cent year-on-year. Growth came from spending on both PON infrastructure and fixed wireless CPE.

“5G fixed wireless deployments joined fibre as the primary drivers for spending this quarter,” noted Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell’Oro Group. “Despite supply chain constraints and increased costs, operators continue to focus on expanding broadband connectivity.”

Additional highlights from the report:

  • Total cable access concentrator revenue decreased 27 per cent Y/Y to $257 million. There was a clear mix shift this quarter to remote PHY and remote MACPHY devices, both of which saw Y/Y revenue increases.
  • Total PON ONT unit shipments reached 32 million units, marking the fourth quarter in row-unit shipments have exceeded 30 million globally.
  • Component shortages are clearly impacting cable CPE and home networking device sales, with unit shipments down markedly Y/Y.

