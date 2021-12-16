Report: Broadband access equipment market up 7%

According to a report by Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data centre IT industries, total global revenue for the broadband access equipment market increased to $3.9 billion (€3.4bn) in Q3 2021, up 7 per cent year-on-year. Growth came from spending on both PON infrastructure and fixed wireless CPE.

“5G fixed wireless deployments joined fibre as the primary drivers for spending this quarter,” noted Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell’Oro Group. “Despite supply chain constraints and increased costs, operators continue to focus on expanding broadband connectivity.”

Additional highlights from the report: