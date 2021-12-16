TikTok surpasses Snapchat, Twitter user numbers

TikTok has surpassed Snapchat and Twitter in global user numbers, according to the inaugural forecast on TikTok users worldwide by Insider Intelligence (formerly eMarketer). The social networking app surpassed those competitors in 2020 and grew even larger in 2021, cementing itself as the No. 3 worldwide social platform behind Facebook and Instagram.

There will be 755 million monthly TikTok users in 2022, forecasts Insider Intelligence. This number grew 59.8 per cent in 2020 and will increase an additional 40.8 per cent in 2021. While that growth will slow, it will remain high at 15.1 per cent in 2022.

TikTok is also gaining share of overall social network users. In 2022, its share is predicted to surpass 20 per cent for the first time and approach one-quarter by 2024.



“The rise of TikTok is especially challenging for Snapchat, with which it competes head-to-head for the youth audience,” said Debra Aho Williamson, Insider Intelligence principal analyst. “Although TikTok does not share much similarity to Twitter, its massive size relative to the more-established platform is a clear reflection of the addictive nature of TikTok’s content.”

Next year, 3.57 billion people will use a social network at least once a month, representing 82 per cent of internet users worldwide.