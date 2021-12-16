Whip Media Survey on streaming in Europe

Whip Media surveyed more than 9,000 users of its TV Time app across five European territories (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK) to help understand consumer sentiment surrounding paid streaming in these markets.

The key findings include:

Consumers in the FIGS UK countries maintain approximately three SVoD subscriptions on average.



The majority of FIGS UK respondents felt that there are too many services, with cost being the significant factor in why respondents think there are too many services. Switching between services, navigating between and within them, and finding time to watch all of the programming available are also factors.



Monthly spend on these services ranges from 23 to 28 Euros (UK Pounds were converted to Euros). SVoD expenditure per person is highest in the UK, even though the total number of services per person is similar to the other countries.



Library content is considered to be of greater importance to European consumers than original content. France was the only country that bucked this trend, as French viewers assigned much lower importance to library content than those in other countries. That said, UK viewers actually assigned original content the highest importance of all the countries surveyed.

Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon lead SV0D services in overall satisfaction in every country surveyed– except France. Local platforms (Arte and Canal+ VoD) occupy two of the top four platforms in satisfaction in France.

The full study can be viewed here.