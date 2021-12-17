Analyst: Brits need 102m TikTok views to earn annual salary

The rise of TikTok has rapidly revolutionised the world of social media, offering a range of opportunities to its users.

Interested in income streams from social media platforms, Cashfloat utilised the latest analytics data from Lickd to establish how many TikTok views citizens from across 43 European countries would need on their account to earn the same amount as the net average annual salary in their respective country.

The Top 10 Results:

Rank European Country Net Average Annual Salary No. of TikTok Views Needed to Equal Net Average Annual Salary 1 Liechtenstein € 58,644 188,577,327 2 Switzerland € 54,144 174,226,727 3 Luxembourg € 42,876 137,879,129 4 Denmark € 42,744 137,537,538 5 Norway € 39,756 127,867,868 6 Sweden € 33,624 108,145,646 7 Ireland € 32,976 106,062,312 8 Austria € 32,880 105,758,258 9 United Kingdom € 31,968 102,830,330 10 Germany € 30,708 98,765,015

Cashfloat found that Liechtensteiners would need to accumulate a colossal 188,577,327 views on their TikTok account to generate a sum that is equal to the net average yearly salary of €58,644 in their country.



In second place is Switzerland, as those Swiss citizens with dreams of becoming a full-time TikToker would need to amass 174,226,727 views on their TikTok videos to bank the same amount as the net average annual salary (€54,144) in the country.

Luxembourg is in third position, with citizens in the country needing to achieve 137,879,129 views on their TikTok account to earn enough money to match the €42,876 net average yearly salary in the country.

Denmark (137,537,538 views) and Norway (127,867,868 views) are among the other European countries where aspiring TikTokers would need to surpass over 125 million views on their TikTok profile to equate the monetary figure that is the same as the net average annual income in their respective countries – Denmark (€42,744) and Norway (€39,756), respectively ranking fourth and fifth.

In 43rd spot is Armenia, as Armenians with ambitions of becoming full-time TikTok stars would need to attract 9,609,610 views to earn enough money for it to be equivalent to the net average annual salary of €2,988 in the country.