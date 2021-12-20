Channel 5 joins Digital UK

UK commercial public service broadcaster Channel 5 is to join Digital UK Ltd, the joint venture which facilitates the provision of Freeview and Freesat, alongside BBC, ITV and Channel 4. The four public service broadcasters have entered into a new Digital UK members’ agreement, marking the first time that the venture has been wholly owned by all four PSBs.

Earlier in 2021, Digital UK merged with Freesat (UK) Ltd to bring the two free-to-view TV organisations together, with the aim of ensuring that viewers continue to have access to a range of free-to-view TV services in the UK, while also benefitting from technological innovations and developments across the two platforms.

Channel 5 – which is owned by ViacomCBS – joins Digital UK with immediate effect.

“We’re delighted to welcome Channel 5 to Digital UK and thank all our members for their continuing support,” stated Caroline Thomson, Chair of Digital UK. “The future of free-to-view television is critical to providing all UK viewers with high-quality British content and we look forward to working with all public service broadcasters to develop and deliver continually evolving and compelling free TV services across Freeview and Freesat.”

“We’re delighted Channel 5 has joined the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 to help shape the future of free-to-view TV as part of Digital UK,” added Sarah Rose, Chief Commercial & Operations Officer, ViacomCBS UK. “Channel 5 plays a distinctive role in public service broadcasting in the UK and, as part of ViacomCBS, can bring a unique perspective to the opportunities that lie ahead.”