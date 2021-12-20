Orange eyes La Liga rights deals

Orange Spain is to negotiate with Movistar and DAZN, successful bidders of La Liga rights for the next five years, in order to continue offering pay-TV football to its customers.
“Football is very important for our TV offer,” declared Jean François Fallacher, CEO of Orange. “We will negotiate with both companies.”
Orange Spain has been paying €300 million per season so far until June 2022. DAZN and Telefónica will jointly pay around €990 per season for the rights. Orange hopes that regulator CNMC will maintain the present obligation for Telefónica to share premium content with third parties to guarantee free competition.
By contrast, Orange favours further market consolidation to reduce the number of existing operators and make it more profitable.
