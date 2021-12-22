Italy: SVoD platforms adds 3m subs

The number of Italian subscribers to SVoD platforms amounted to 13.7 million at the end of October 2021, a growth of three million compared to a year ago.

Research conducted by EY also reveals that the number of SVoD users reached 17.4 million, while unique subscribers totaled 7.8 million, up by 1.2 million and 800,000, respectively.

Of the total, 57 per cent subscribed to one SVoD platform, while 43 per cent opted for two or more.

The research took into account subscription-based platforms Netflix, Timvision, Mediaset Infinity, Now (Sky Italia), Amazon Prime Video, Eurosport Player, DAZN, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Discovery+.

Further growth of the SVoD market is expected as a result of the arrival of new players, including ViacomCBS platform Paramount+.