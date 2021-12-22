Keynote pulls out of CES

Mike Sievert, T-Mobile US CEO, has pulled-out of making the keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. T-Mobile said it would limit its presence at the event due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

“While we are confident that CES organisers are taking exhaustive measures to protect in-person attendees and we had many preventative practices in place as well, we are prioritising the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision,” T-Mobile said.

The mobile operator will continue to serve as a CES sponsor, but “the vast majority of our team will not be traveling to Las Vegas.”

The show is due to run January 5th – 8th 2022. The event was entirely virtual in 2021, but is this year going ahead with a full exhibition and in-person events. The event says over 2,100 exhibitors were signed up. All participants must be vaccinated for Covid-19 and have a negative test within 24 hours of attending