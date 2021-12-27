Strictly wins Christmas Day 2021 ratings

The BBC’s Christmas Day line-up proved a winning formula once again, taking the top seven spots with new specials of popular shows.

BBC secured eight out of the top ten programmes as audiences turned to the BBC across the day, showcasing a range of new programmes across drama, comedy and entertainment.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said: “Viewers chose the BBC on Christmas Day and entertained them in their millions with Strictly taking the top spot. Nothing brings the country together at Christmas quite like the BBC, there was something for everyone with the seven most popular programmes across the day that caps off a brilliant year on the BBC celebrating British creativity where we have delivered hits and award-winning work and seen huge audiences come to our shows. It’s these moments, in a time of intense competition, that prove that after 99 years the BBC matters more than ever. We have an ambitious and exciting year ahead in 2022 to mark our centenary year with an unmissable range of world class content that will celebrate and reflect the unique role the BBC continues to play in the lives of audiences across the UK.”