Research: 87% US homes Internet subs

Findings from Leichtman Research Group indicate that 87 per cent of US households get an Internet service at home, compared to 83 per cent in 2016 and 69 per cent in 2006. Broadband accounts for 98 per cent of households with an Internet service at home, and 85 per cent of all households get a broadband Internet service – an increase from 81 per cent in 2016 and 42 per cent in 2006.
Overall, 60 per cent of broadband subscribers are very satisfied (8-10 on a 1-10 scale) with their Internet service at home, while 7 per cent are not satisfied (1-3). Similarly, 68 per cent of broadband subscribers agree (8-10) that their Internet service meets the needs of their household, while 4 per cent disagree (1-3).
These findings are based on a survey of 2,000 households from throughout the United States and are part LRG’s study, Broadband Internet in the US 2021.
Other related findings include:
“The percentage of households getting an Internet service at home, including high-speed broadband, continued to increase over the past year, and is now higher than in any previous year,” advises Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “Broadband subscribers generally remain satisfied with their service, with 60 per cent reporting that they are very satisfied, compared to 57 per cent in 2016.”
