Research: 87% US homes Internet subs

Findings from Leichtman Research Group indicate that 87 per cent of US households get an Internet service at home, compared to 83 per cent in 2016 and 69 per cent in 2006. Broadband accounts for 98 per cent of households with an Internet service at home, and 85 per cent of all households get a broadband Internet service – an increase from 81 per cent in 2016 and 42 per cent in 2006.

Overall, 60 per cent of broadband subscribers are very satisfied (8-10 on a 1-10 scale) with their Internet service at home, while 7 per cent are not satisfied (1-3). Similarly, 68 per cent of broadband subscribers agree (8-10) that their Internet service meets the needs of their household, while 4 per cent disagree (1-3).

These findings are based on a survey of 2,000 households from throughout the United States and are part LRG’s study, Broadband Internet in the US 2021.

Other related findings include:

63 per cent of broadband subscribers rate the speed of their Internet connection 8-10 (with 10 being excellent), while 7 per cent rate it 1-3 (with 1 being poor)

45 per cent of broadband subscribers do not know the download speed of their service – compared to 59 per cent in 2016

69 per cent reporting Internet speeds of 100+ Mbps are very satisfied with their service, compared to 53 per cent with speeds <50 Mbps, and 58 per cent that don’t know their speed

60 per cent of adults with an Internet service at home watch video online daily – compared to 50 per cent in 2019, 41 per cent in 2016, and 5 per cent in 2006

87 per cent of households use at least one laptop or desktop computer – 95 per cent of this group get an Internet service at home

68 per cent of those that do not use a laptop or desktop computer are not online at home – accounting for 67 per cent of all that do not have an Internet service at home

“The percentage of households getting an Internet service at home, including high-speed broadband, continued to increase over the past year, and is now higher than in any previous year,” advises Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “Broadband subscribers generally remain satisfied with their service, with 60 per cent reporting that they are very satisfied, compared to 57 per cent in 2016.”