Roku expands TV Ready programme

Streaming device and platform specialist Roku has revealed new growth and international expansion to the Roku TV Ready Certification programme.

New partners added during 2021 include Element, JVC, Pheanoo, and Philips, with Polk Audio and Westinghouse joining in early 2022, adding to an existing roster of Roku TV Ready partners including Bose, Hisense, TCL North America and Sound United, parent company to Denon, Definitive Technology and Polk Audio. Additionally, the programme was expanded internationally with partners launching in the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico.

Designed to simplify and unify the modern home theatre, the Roku TV Ready programme makes it easy for A/V and consumer electronics companies to enhance their audio products to support seamless setup, single remote operations, and easy access to home theatre settings on screen when connected to a Roku TV.

For partners, the Roku TV Ready programme includes an easy to implement software development kit (SDK) and test materials to fast-track integration. In addition to Roku TV Ready, Roku also offers a wireless soundbar reference design for companies looking to deliver high performance home theatre without running wires to the TV.

“We have been thrilled to see the rapid adoption of Roku TV Ready among leading brands, both in the US and now internationally,” said Mark Ely, vice president of Product Strategy, at Roku. “Whether you are a soundbar manufacturer interested in providing your customers with a seamless home theatre experience or would like to integrate Roku’s wireless audio technology, Roku makes it easy for manufacturers to utilise Roku technology to deliver great easy-to-use products that customers love.”

“Roku TV Ready makes it easier than ever to set-up and use a Bose TV speaker for an improved audio experience,” said Doug Cunningham, vice president of Product and Experience, at Bose. “We are excited to bring this option to more Roku TV owners across the globe.”