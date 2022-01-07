Movistar, Orange agree Supercopa rights deal

From David Del Valle in Madrid
January 7, 2022
Orange has reached an agreement with Movistar that will allow the French operator to broadcast Spain’s Supercopa matches.

Orange will add the Movistar Supercopa TV channel to its line-up and will broadcast three Supercopa matches between January 12th and 16th at no extra cost for football subscribers.  The matches will be also available to bars and restaurants.

Orange is also currently seeking a deal with Movistar and DAZN to offer La Liga football to its subscribers.


