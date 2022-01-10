Pixar’s Turning Red to premiere on Disney+

Disney has announced that Pixar’s Turning Red will premiere globally on the Disney+ streaming platform on March 11th. The movie had previously been scheduled for a theatrical release on the same date.



“Disney+ subscribers around the world enthusiastically embraced Pixar’s Academy Award-winning Soul and the critically-acclaimed Luca when they premiered exclusively on the service and we look forward to bringing them Pixar’s next incredible feature film Turning Red,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritise delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world.”



Turning Red tells the story of Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her mother, Ming (Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter – an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited she transforms into a giant red panda. The film is directed by Domee Shi (who won an Academy Award for 2018 Pixar short Bao).

In international markets where Disney+ is not yet available, the film will be released in cinemas, with premiere dates to be announced.