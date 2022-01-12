Spain: Mediapro auctions Qatar World Cup FTA rights

Spanish media group Mediapro has put its TV rights to Qatar’s Football World Cup 2022 up for public auction targeted at FTA channels.

The deadline for bids is February 11th for channels interested in broadcasting the matches, with Mediaset, Atresmedia and RTVE assumed to be among the bidders.

The move indicates Mediapro has abandoned its plan to launch a specific TV channel to exploit its own TV rights.

Meanwhile, Telefónica is negotiating with DAZN for access to the 45 TV matches whose rights were won by the streaming service from next year.