Little Dot Studios unveils Little Dot Sport

Digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios has announced the creation of the Little Dot Sport label following accelerated client, staff and financial growth throughout 2021 and a Sport Industry Agency of the Year nomination.

Little Dot Sport already boasts a client roster of 28 retained clients including Formula E, the England & Wales Cricket Board, The FA, Premiership Rugby, Eurosport and Serie A.

Little Dot Sport will be headed up by Robbie Spargo, Director of Sport, who will tasked with optimising performance with current partners and forging partnerships in new areas.

Dan Jones, CEO of Little Dot Studios, commented: “Our approach as an agency, to form genuine long-term partnerships with our clients and act as an extension of their own teams has proved especially relevant during the pandemic. We’ve been there with them in the trenches during cancelled races, matches and tournaments, where social has come into its own, growing fan engagement, supporting commercial partnerships and driving innovation. Launching Little Dot Sport allows us to continue to really focus on this approach, driving future growth and partnerships.”

Spargo added: “It is testament to the phenomenal team we have grown and the work they do for our fantastic clients that we are in a position, four years on from the creation of a sport division, to launch this dedicated Sport agency label. Following a year of momentous difficulties for the industry, we have proven our value more than ever to our clients as we worked across major global sports events including the America’s Cup, the Tour de France, Euro 2022 and Emma Raducanu’s US Open victory, culminating in being recognised as a leading digital content agency in the recent Sport Industry Agency of the Year nominations – empowering us to take this defining step forward.”

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme E, commented: “Our relationship with Little Dot Studios has been the cornerstone of our business, and we continue to be blown away by the unique insights, expertise and creativity the team brings to every project. The Little Dot Sport team is so agile in finding ways to keep the narrative going, they are always pushing us with different ideas and concepts to bring our brand alive online. The energy that goes into their work is incredible and the results have been spectacular.”