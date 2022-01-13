Newsflare closes Series B investment round

The £5 million (€5.9) investment will be used to increase Newsflare’s global footprint, grow its team, and expand its Studios and Marketplace business across Europe, North America and Asia.

This funding round, led by Foresight Group together with existing investor Edge Investments, will enable Newsflare to grow the number of fully licensed UGV clips on its platform and therefore accelerate growth. The business’ proprietary technology and Trust Algorithm authenticates IP ownership and allows customers to discover and license UGV content.

Jon Cornwell, Newsflare’s CEO and Co-founder said: “Video continues to dominate the media landscape with consumption levels rising across a range of formats – online, social, connected and linear TV. Producers, advertisers and publishers want ‘raw and authentic’ content to connect with audiences who are devoting an increasing proportion of their attention to UGV capturing what Newsflare has coined ‘the greatest show on earth’. We’re delighted to welcome Foresight Group as a new investor in Newsflare at a time when the Creator Economy is being recognised as one of the commercial opportunities of the age. My thanks go out to the Newsflare team, right around the world. Their passion and commitment to our vision, our values and our mission are what has made us successful so far and are what make the next stage of our journey so exciting. Finally, thanks also to our existing investors for their unwavering belief and support over the years.”

Lindsay Duebendorfer, Investment Manager, Foresight Group, commented: “We are looking forward to supporting Newsflare in continuing its impressive growth trajectory over the coming years, as UGV content is increasingly utilised as a key source of engaging media content. The team have extensive experience and we are pleased they have selected Foresight as their partner at this exciting inflexion point.”