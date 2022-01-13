Report: Record time spent on mobile

Mobile continues to dominate as consumers spent a record 3.8 trillion hours on mobile in 2021, according to mobile data and analytics company App Annie’s State of Mobile 2022 report.
“Mobile is the Greatest of All Time and the go-to device of the future,” asserts Theodore Krantz, Chief Executive Officer. “The big screen is slowly dying as mobile continues to break records in virtually every category – time spent, downloads and revenue.”
2021 was record breaking as consumers continue to embrace a mobile lifestyle. In the top 10 mobile markets, a staggering 4.8 hours a day were spent on mobile. Consumers spent $170 billion on apps, which is up 19 per cent from last year. Downloads continue growing at 5 per cent year over year to reach 230 billion.
Additional findings include:
“Mobile brings us closer together whether virtual or in person,” notes Krantz. “The future will be based on an immersive entertainment experience you create. You won’t watch movies, you’ll star in them.”
