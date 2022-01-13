Report: Record time spent on mobile

Mobile continues to dominate as consumers spent a record 3.8 trillion hours on mobile in 2021, according to mobile data and analytics company App Annie’s State of Mobile 2022 report.

“Mobile is the Greatest of All Time and the go-to device of the future,” asserts Theodore Krantz, Chief Executive Officer. “The big screen is slowly dying as mobile continues to break records in virtually every category – time spent, downloads and revenue.”

2021 was record breaking as consumers continue to embrace a mobile lifestyle. In the top 10 mobile markets, a staggering 4.8 hours a day were spent on mobile. Consumers spent $170 billion on apps, which is up 19 per cent from last year. Downloads continue growing at 5 per cent year over year to reach 230 billion.

Additional findings include:

Publishers released 2 million new apps and games, bringing the cumulative total to 21 million

Despite IDFA, advertising spend topped $295 billion, up 23 per cent year over year, and is estimated to top $350 billion next year

Mobile gaming grew to $116 billion an increase of 15 per cent, fuelled by preference to hyper casual

Apps earning more than $100 million in consumer spend grew by 20 per cent

Led by TikTok (increase of 90 per cent globally outside of China), 7 of every 10 minutes was spent on either social, photo and/or video apps

Worldwide consumer spend on dating apps surged past $4.2 billion (55 per cent increase from 2019)

Time in shopping apps reached 100 billion hours, up by 18 per cent year over year, led by fast fashion, social shopping, and by big box players

Food and Drink apps hit a new milestone at 194 billion sessions in 2021 (up 50 per cent year over year)

Metaverse catapults leading avatar apps forward with 160 per cent year-over-year growth

“Mobile brings us closer together whether virtual or in person,” notes Krantz. “The future will be based on an immersive entertainment experience you create. You won’t watch movies, you’ll star in them.”