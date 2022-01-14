iPlayer celebrates record festive season

Viewers flocked to the BBC in record numbers between Christmas and New Year, with BBC iPlayer setting a new festive record of 141 million programmes streamed during New Year week (December 27th – January 3rd), up 6 per cent on the same week the year previously. The New Year has also started with a bang, with programmes streamed a massive 143 million times on iPlayer last week.
BBC iPlayer recorded its best festive day ever, with 22 million streams on Sunday 2nd January, boosted by the arrival of the box set of The Tourist. The series is currently the third most successful drama launch of all time on iPlayer – having been streamed over 18 million times to date
In addition, BBC All-Screens+7 data (which reports on all viewing across linear BBC TV and BBC iPlayer during the first seven days of availability) shows during the period December 20th – January 4th:
Figures for the festive period also show:
“2022 on the BBC has started with a bang with record viewing across Christmas and New Year on BBC iPlayer,” declared Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer. “Millions of people chose to watch our unrivalled range of box-sets and Christmas specials live on our channels, or binge on-demand across the festive season – paving the way for the BBC’s centenary, a landmark year that will look forward and celebrate British creativity across the whole of the UK.”
The top 20 episodes across linear BBC TV and BBC iPlayer during the first seven days following transmission between December 20th and January 4th are:
|Rank
|Episode
|Average Audience
|1
|HAPPY NEW YEAR LIVE! – 2022
|10.5m
|2
|THE TOURIST – SERIES 1 – EPISODE 1
|8.9m
|3
|THE QUEEN’S CHRISTMAS BROADCAST – 2021
|8.3m
|4
|DEATH IN PARADISE – CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
|8m
|5
|CALL THE MIDWIFE – CHRISTMAS SPECIAL 2021
|7.9m
|6
|STRICTLY COME DANCING CHRISTMAS SPECIAL – SERIES 19 – CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
|7.4m
|7
|A VERY BRITISH SCANDAL – SERIES 1 – EPISODE 1
|7.1m
|8
|AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS (2021) – SERIES 1 – EPISODE 1
|6m
|9
|SIX O’CLOCK NEWS – 20/12/2021
|5.7m
|10
|MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S CHRISTMAS WHEEL – SERIES 2 – CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
|5.5m
|11
|SUPERWORM – SUPERWORM
|5.1m
|12
|BLANKETY BLANK – SERIES 1 – CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
|5m
|13
|FOUR LIVES
|5m
|14
|THE REPAIR SHOP AT CHRISTMAS – AT CHRISTMAS 2021
|4.9m
|15
|BBC NEWS – 29/12/2021
|4.9m
|16
|EASTENDERS – 25/12/2021
|4.7m
|17
|THE WEAKEST LINK – SERIES 1 – EPISODE 4
|4.5m
|18
|SHAUN THE SHEEP: THE FLIGHT BEFORE CHRIS – SHAUN THE SHEEP: THE FLIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
|4.5m
|19
|GHOSTS – HE CAME!
|4.5m
|20
|DOCTOR WHO – EVE OF THE DALEKS
|4.4m
BBC iPlayer’s top episodes per programme from Tuesday December 21st to Monday January 3rd are:
|Rank
|Programme
|Episode
|Streams
|1
|A Very British Scandal
|Series 1 – episode 1
|2.3m
|2
|The Tourist
|Series 1 – episode 1
|1.6m
|3
|The Girl Before
|Series 1 – episode 4
|1.6m
|4
|Call the Midwife
|Christmas Special 2021
|1.6m
|5
|EastEnders
|25/12/2021
|1.5m
|6
|Around the World in 80 Days
|Series 1 – episode 1
|1.4m
|7
|Top Gear
|Driving Home for Christmas
|1.1m
|8
|The Big New Years & Years Eve Party with Kylie and Pet Shop Boys
|1.1m
|9
|Death in Paradise
|Christmas Special 2021
|1m
|10
|Match of the Day
|26/12/2021
|1m
