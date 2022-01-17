Spain: No standard definition channels by 2023

Standard definition TV transmissions are set to cease in Spain by January 1st 2023.

HD migration must be completed by this date if they wish to keep remain on the air, according to the legal obligation announced on BOE (Boletín Oficial del Estado), the Government’s official bulletin.

“All TV channels, whatever their coverage scope, must evolve into high definition before January 1 2023”, states the published text.

With the move, the Administration aims to pave the way for DVB-T2 and the launch of more 4K TV channels using H265 Codecs improving the capacity of the channels by 30 per cent.