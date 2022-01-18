ESPN extends Premier League rights in South America

Disney-owned ESPN has retained the Premier League TV rights in South America after agreeing a new three-year deal, from 2022 to 2025.

The value of the deal is reportedly £250 million (€219.4m) across the three years, representing a 35 per cent increase, and covers Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.



The Star+ platform, which Disney launched regionally in June 2021, will be the digital home for all 380 matches a season to be broadcasted across the continent.

WarnerMedia is also believed to have been bidding for the rights.