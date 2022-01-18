ESPN extends Premier League rights in South America

January 18, 2022
  •   
  •   
  •   

Disney-owned ESPN has retained the Premier League TV rights in South America after agreeing a new three-year deal, from 2022 to 2025.

The value of the deal is reportedly £250 million (€219.4m) across the three years, representing a 35 per cent increase, and covers Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.


The Star+ platform, which Disney launched regionally in June 2021, will be the digital home for all 380 matches a season to be broadcasted across the continent.

WarnerMedia is also believed to have been bidding for the rights.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Canal+ extends Premier League rights
  2. Spain: DAZN extends Premier League rights
  3. Malta’s GO extends Premier League rights
  4. MTG extends Premier League rights in the Baltics
  5. Sky Deutschland extends Premier League rights

You must be logged in to post a comment Login