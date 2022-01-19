Another 49 Starlinks launched

A textbook launch by SpaceX saw an additional 49 Starlink satellites placed into their transfer orbits on January 18th.

Despite a technical delay the rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center pad at 21.02 Florida time. The Falcon 9’s booster landed some 9 minutes later on the floating drone-ship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’.

This was the 10th flight for the booster and the 36th dedicated Starlink launch. It was the 103rd mission for SpaceX.

The launch takes the total of active satellites, either in orbit or en route to orbit to 1790.