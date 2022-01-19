DAZN launches DAZN Studios

DAZN, the sports streaming service, is further investing in its global original production strategy with the launch of specialist content development arm, DAZN Studios.

DAZN says the new division will enhance its ability to create development deals, sell and license its original sport documentaries, series, and films, and explore new production opportunities.

DAZN Studios will launch as the streaming service unveils its global original content slate for 2022, featuring a line-up of global sporting icons including Ronaldo Nazario De Lima and Diego Maradona. As the sporting world readies for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022, DAZN’s slate brings together a collection of stories from tournaments past that captured the attention of the world over, as part of its World Cup Stories series.

DAZN says it is currently working with some of the biggest names in sport and film via its DAZN Originals brand of productions including La Guerra Civil directed by Eva Longoria Bastón, which will premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2022. Additionally, DAZN Studios will seek to work with the next generation of content creators to develop new programming that reflects the future of storytelling in sport.

DAZN’s Chief Operating Officer, Ed McCarthy, said: “Sport has the power to inspire and connect people around the world, and evocative storytelling can bring us closer to its beating heart. DAZN Studios is going to enable us to broaden our original programming offering with productions that not only drive deeper engagement with fans but create opportunities via licensing, distribution, advertising and commissions. We know that the way we tell stories never stops evolving. We already work with some of the biggest names and organisations in sport and film today, but as DAZN continues to grow, we also want to enable the next generation of filmmakers and invest in the future talent of sports storytelling.”

“We are incredibly excited to be working with the next generation of creators and giving them an environment to do what they do best; create engaging and innovative productions.” added DAZN’s EVP Global Commissioning & Original Content, Grant Best. “DAZN Studios will be a space where artists have the space to be creative and produce documentaries, series and films all in the world of sport.”



The 2022 slate is as follows:

The first feature-length documentary in DAZN’s World Cup Stories series celebrating the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022– Green Lions explores the inspiring untold story of Cameroon’s 1990 World Cup heroes. The film shines a spotlight on one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history; when African nation, Cameroon defeated the reigning world champions Argentina in the opening game of Italia ‘90.

Maradona: The Fall is an explosive look behind the scenes of one of the biggest controversies in World Cup history. The feature-length documentary explores football legend Diego Maradona’s fall from grace following a failed drug test during the 1994 World Cup, as told by the people on the inside. Maradona: The Fall is directed by Angus MacQueen (Maradona in Mexico) and produced by Ronachan Films and will land on DAZN globally in Autumn 2022.

The second production from DAZN’s 3-project development deal with Brazilian football icon Ronaldo – Ronnie – documents the ultimate redemption story of O Fenômeno. The feature-length documentary explores Ronaldo Nazario de Lima’s World Cup career; from the mystery that surrounded the World Cup final in France ’98, followed by two debilitating knee injuries that forced perhaps the world’s greatest ever striker to spend far too long on the sidelines. Featuring exclusive interviews with football superstars Roberto Carlos, Paulo Maldini, Romário de Souza Faria, and Zinedine Zidane, Ronnie is a Zoom Sport production with DAZN and set for a theatrical release in 2022.